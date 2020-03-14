Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

