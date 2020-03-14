Critical News Coverage Likely to Affect Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Share Price

Headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news impact score of -2.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Microsoft’s ranking:

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $19.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.83. 88,316,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,507,244. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.