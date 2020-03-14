Critical Survey: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) vs. CBB BANCORP INC/SH (NASDAQ:CBBI)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get WesBanco alerts:

This table compares WesBanco and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 26.44% 7.82% 1.29% CBB BANCORP INC/SH 18.31% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WesBanco and CBB BANCORP INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 3 3 0 2.50 CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.03%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Volatility and Risk

WesBanco has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $600.97 million 2.71 $158.87 million $3.06 7.87 CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 1.17 $13.34 million N/A N/A

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of WesBanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WesBanco beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.