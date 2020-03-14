Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bithumb Global, Upbit and Huobi Korea. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $457.18 million and $14.92 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00054382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.73 or 0.04852063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00061509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00038129 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,231,050,228 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, CPDAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bithumb Global, Bibox, KuCoin, BiteBTC, DDEX, Indodax, Dcoin, OKEx, BigONE, CoinTiger, GOPAX, OceanEx, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, ABCC and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

