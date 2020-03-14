CryptoFranc (XCHF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49,228.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00019522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitfinex, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $49,228.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00484668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.05171615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059901 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018645 BTC.

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

