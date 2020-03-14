Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580. 44.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 41.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,150. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

