CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,167 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

