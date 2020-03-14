CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $15,841.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.02231113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112291 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

