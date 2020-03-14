Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and OasisDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.02236598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00026784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io, AirSwap, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.