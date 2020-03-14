Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DAN stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 2,988,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.15. Dana has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dana by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

