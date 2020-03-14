Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Data I/O stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.73. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose bought 10,000 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 372,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Data I/O by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.