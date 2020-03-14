Datacoin (DTC) Trading 40.9% Lower This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 58% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $8,337.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003896 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00040513 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.