Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $231,453.50

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Exmo and BitForex. Datawallet has a total market cap of $231,453.50 and $50,812.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.02225082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00195906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00041117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Exmo, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

