Dent Reaches Market Cap of $7.82 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bitbns and Allbit. Dent has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $440,044.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,533,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Binance, Coinrail, Liquid, BitForex, LATOKEN, Allbit, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bitbns, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

