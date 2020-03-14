Desire Trading 41.4% Lower This Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Desire has a market cap of $8,519.55 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Desire has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.02374087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.03210713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00661067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00695783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00089128 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00027238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00481455 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

