Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $86,597.55 and approximately $36.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

