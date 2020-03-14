DEX (DEX) Trading Down 43.2% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market capitalization of $902,115.86 and $198,290.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.02236598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00026784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

