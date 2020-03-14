Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,194 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $102.36 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.85.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

