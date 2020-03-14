Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.47. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

