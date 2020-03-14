DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.34 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,260.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $2,900,786 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

