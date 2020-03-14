DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $67,623.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00887126 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000137 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.