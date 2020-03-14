Digitalcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 64.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $55,356.79 and $31.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000675 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,998,783 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.