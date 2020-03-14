Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $98,756.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and $98,756.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $48.28 or 0.00905184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,615 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.