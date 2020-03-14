Dimension Chain (EON) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00004277 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $55.19 million and approximately $771,059.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00030205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.