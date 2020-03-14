Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $213.44 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $213.44 million and $157.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00669533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010762 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000790 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000288 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,709,657,193 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Coinsquare, Koineks, Exrates, QBTC, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Indodax, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Coinbe, Graviex, Bits Blockchain, Tidex, Ovis, Robinhood, C-CEX, Coindeal, BX Thailand, Exmo, FreiExchange, Cryptohub, Novaexchange, cfinex, Sistemkoin, BTC Trade UA, BtcTrade.im, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Crex24, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bittylicious, Mercatox, BCEX, Upbit, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bitsane, BitFlip, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

