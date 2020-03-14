Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,578,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 587,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Shares of D opened at $78.29 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

