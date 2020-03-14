Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,813,059 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,377,651,000 after acquiring an additional 246,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,265,112 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $199,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,777,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.