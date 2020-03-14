Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

