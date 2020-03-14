Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 47.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $391,454.42 and approximately $6,341.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.02368783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.03205976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00664553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00698778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00089676 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00027102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00484422 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,909,228 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.