Dystem (DTEM) Price Down 28.1% This Week

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 44.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $670.28 and $1.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dystem has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dystem alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019413 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004479 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004307 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.