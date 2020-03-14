Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

EXP opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,443,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

