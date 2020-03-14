eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 249.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,297,000 after acquiring an additional 442,420 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in eBay by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in eBay by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $211,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,795,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,280,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.