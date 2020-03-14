Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

ECL stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

