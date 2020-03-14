EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $34,260.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00033494 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00103470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.12 or 1.00343286 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00085761 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001027 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

