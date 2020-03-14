Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Hits $741,270.92

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Eden has a total market cap of $741,270.92 and $492,662.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.02237179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00194766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00041023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

