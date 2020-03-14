Edge Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $3,884.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and KuCoin. In the last week, Edge has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00488785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.86 or 0.05140571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00059664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,151,707 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

