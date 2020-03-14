Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Increased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

