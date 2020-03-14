Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $12,690,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total transaction of $754,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $185.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

