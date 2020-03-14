Egretia (EGT) Price Down 57.8% Over Last 7 Days

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02248354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00195405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00041153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00028519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

