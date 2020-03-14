Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Announces Earnings Results

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. 664,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,881. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.74.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

