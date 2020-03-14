Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Position Raised by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 112.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,473 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for approximately 12.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Elastic worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,850.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475 over the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

