Electroneum (ETN) Hits One Day Volume of $168,183.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and approximately $168,183.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptomate, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,028,173,963 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Kucoin and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

