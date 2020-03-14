Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $18,293.61 and $69.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.02367504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00088196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

