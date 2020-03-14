Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE ENB opened at C$43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.41 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.89.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,540,458.57. Insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 over the last ninety days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

