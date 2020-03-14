Energi Market Capitalization Reaches $31.84 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $798,495.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00021826 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.02218279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00112734 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 26,986,382 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

