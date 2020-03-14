Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.77. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth $120,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

