Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 867,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $4,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ENI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

