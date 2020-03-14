EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 749,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower bought 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NPO opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

