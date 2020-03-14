EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $10,574.61 and approximately $39.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00484176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.04841834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037266 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00059381 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018617 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,126,904 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

