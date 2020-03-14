Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 163,625 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $10,476,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 271,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 149,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 125,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

